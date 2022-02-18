A section of West 10th Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
West 10th Street (between North Broadway and North Townsend Streets), will close beginning Tuesday, February 16 for approximately three weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
