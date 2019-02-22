Section of 16th Street to close

A two-block section of 16th Street is closed temporarily while city crews work in the area.
Sixteenth Street between Rennie and Broadway closed beginning Thursday for approximately two days for street repair. Sixteenth between Broadway and Townsend will remain closed for approximately one month, weather permitting. Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at 580-436-6300, x262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.