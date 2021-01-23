A section of South Johnston Avenue will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
The 900 block of South Johnston Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets will close Tuesday, January 26 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, January 29 at approximately noon. Detour signs are posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262 or visit the City of Ada, website at www.adaok.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.