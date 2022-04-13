A section of North Broadway Avenue will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
North Broadway Avenue between East 2nd and East 3rd Streets will close beginning Wednesday, April 13 for approximately one week (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
City offices closed for Good Friday holiday
All non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday.
The city landfill will also be closed Friday. Garbage service will continue as usual.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
