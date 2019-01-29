A section of 32nd Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
32nd Street, between Melody Lane and Bois D’Arc Street, will close between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 through Feb. 1. There will be no access to 32nd Street from Melody Lane, South Broadway Blvd. or Bois D’Arc Street.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at 580-436-6300 x262.
For more information on the city of Ada, visit the city’s website at www.adaok.com.
