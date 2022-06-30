Section of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard to close

A section of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard will close as Phase 1 of a total reconstruction project is set to begin.
Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard (LAIB) between Monte Vista Street and the east entrance of the Chickasaw Nation Division of Commerce will close as construction crews begin an extensive reconstruction project. Traffic from L Street will not be able to access LAIB during the first construction phase. Detour signs will be posted.
This is a two-phase project which will include a total reconstruction of LAIB from Country Club to Monte Vista including the signalization of the Country Club and LAIB intersection. This project is made possible by the Chickasaw Nation Roads Program and is slated to take approximately one year.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at 580-436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
