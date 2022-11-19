Section of East 9th Street to close

A section of East 9th Street will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
Construction on East 9th Street, between North Broadway Avenue and North Rennie Avenue will begin on Monday, November 21 for approximately 10-12 weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
This is Phase 1 of an extensive project that will extend from East 9th Street between North Broadway Avenue and North Constant Avenue. Crews will be addressing drainage issues, replacing waterline, adding curb and gutter, replacing sidewalks, and reconstructing the street.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262, or visit our website at www.adaok.com
