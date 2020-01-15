A two-vehicle crash blocked the outside northbound lane of State Highway 1 near the intersection with County Road 1580 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was the second in two days at that location.

Officials say a disabled vehicle sat in the outside northbound lane when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived on the scene to assist. Another vehicle failed to slow down or stop, nearly colliding with a patrol car and a person standing on the roadway, ending up on the shoulder. No injuries were reported, but Mercy EMS was called to the scene. 

This is a developing story.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

