Second murder charge filed as a formality

The state has filed an additional murder charge against a teen accused of killing another teen, but the charging decision is only a formality.
Ryan James Campbell of Stonewall was charged this week with second-degree murder as a youthful offender. He was originally charged with -- and continues to be charged with -- first-degree murder - deliberate intent.
Campbell is accused of killing 18-year-old Jaimone Austin Kirkland at a park in Stonewall in April.
The state intends to proceed with the first-degree murder charge against Campbell, but, due to circumstances beyond the prosecution's control, the lesser charge needed to be filed to prevent possible delays in the future, according to Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo.
If the defense gets a lesser charge during a jury trial, then it might cause a six-week delay as it would trigger the Youthful Offender Act.
In Oklahoma, anyone aged 15 to 17 -- charged with first degree murder -- must be charged as an adult, not as a youthful offender or delinquent offender.
However, if the defendant receives, or is convicted of, a lesser charge -- such as second-degree murder or manslaughter -- then that would fall under the Youthful Offender Act.
And before a youthful offender can be sentenced, an immutability study and a psychological assessment must be completed.
The prosecution and the defense don't want to delay a jury trial, so the charging decision was made to complete an immutability study and a psychological assessment prior to the case going to trial.
Campbell remains in the Pontotoc County Justice Center without bond.
The stabbing occurred at about 5 p.m. April 18 at Blair Park in Stonewall. Kirkland was at the park with his girlfriend sitting in his car when Campbell reportedly started throwing rocks at Kirkland's vehicle, according to a court affidavit filed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Heath Miller.
"Some juvenile witnesses stated that they, along with Campbell, perceived Kirkland and his girlfriend to have been having sex in the car at the park," Miller said. "Multiple witnesses interviewed stated that Campbell, unprovoked, went to the driver's side of Kirkland's vehicle, opened the door and began to stab Kirkland. Kirkland got out of the car and grappled with Campbell."
Witnesses told authorities that Campbell continued to stab Kirkland, who then got up and was "woozy and unsteady on his feet," while Campbell fled the area. Witnesses then rendered aid to Kirkland.
Kirkland's girlfriend drove him toward Ada while calling 911, and eventually met with Mercy EMS in Union Valley, who then took him to Mercy Hospital Ada where he was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement officers later located Campbell at his mother's residence.
"In the residence were his shoes, pants and hat that all had blood on them," Miller said. "A bloody knife was located in the trash can."
During an interview with Campbell, he reportedly admitted to stabbing Kirkland, but said it was self-defense after he confronted Kirkland. However, prior to the stabbing, Campbell reportedly attempted to enlist the help of another juvenile to help him "jump" Kirkland, Miller said.
