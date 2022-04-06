Search continues for ECU President, narrowed to 10 candidates

The Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) Regents are moving forward to hire the 10th president for East Central University. With the assistance of Higher Education Leadership Search Consultants (HELS) they are making progress to find a candidate to replace President Katricia Pierson, who resigned in late December.
Last month the RUSO Board sought community leaders, alumni, ECU employees and students to serve on a presidential search screening committee. This 19-member committee has met two times. Most recently they gathered to review applicants and were able to narrow it down to ten candidates for the regents to interview.
“Hiring the university president is the most important duty of the regents. We appreciate the interest shown by so many highly qualified applicants,” said Jane McDermott RUSO Board member and search committee chair. “I particularly want to thank the ECU Presidential Search Screening Committee for the attention they have given to the work on this search and for their tremendous dedication to ECU.”
The RUSO Board plans to conduct Zoom interviews mid-April and then they will coordinate campus visit and in-person interviews with the finalists.
