Cub Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America Arbuckle Area Council are planning to gather Friday and Saturday at Camp Simpson near Bromide in southern Oklahoma, with precautions in place for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Spring Family Pack-nic Games this year are only a one-day event this year,” Adam Wrublewski, Harry Miller District Executive Director, said. “We did give the options to our families to come out and camp if they wanted. However, the forecast for this weekend doesn’t look good, so we don’t know if we’re going to have a lot of participants in the actual camping. Even with the rain on Saturday, our major event is going to be the Council Pinewood Derby.”
Wrublewski said many area scouting groups haven’t held any Pinewood Derby races yet, so they are combining all races Saturday. The Pinewood Derby is a model car race.
“Any scout who wants to come out and race,” Wrublewski added, “bring your car, and we’re going to race this weekend.
“We’re trying to offer something for our scouts and their families just to get outdoors,” Wrublewski said.
“We are very aware of the pandemic,” Wrublewski said.
Organizers of the event recommend that everyone involved wear a mask.
“We’re also asking everyone to try to practice social distancing,” Wrublewski said. “We are recommending that if you don’t feel good to please stay home. Even with these conditions, we’ve already heard from a number of parents who don’t feel comfortable getting out yet. This is a completely optional event. We’re not trying to force anybody to come. We just want to offer something because normally, we are a very busy organization.
“Us being shut down since basically the beginning of March, we’ve actually skipped four or five major events that we normally host. Some of our units have been very busy trying to host activities online through Zoom meetings and social media, and we applaud them. They’ve tried to stay engaged, but we are very much a hands-on organization. This is the first event (since the coronavirus crisis began) that we’re trying to get people together in person.”
Wrublewski added that Gov. Stitt’s restrictions on gatherings changes May 15 to allow groups or 50 or fewer people to gather.
“We’re certainly hoping that the way we have camp set up, that we’re not going to have anybody in close contact,” Wrublewski said.
Organizers plan additional games for scouts and their families, weather-permitting, including a three-legged race, a potato sack race, a live tic-tac-toe board, horseshoes, shooting sports like archery and BB guns and more.
Attendees are asked to bring their own food.
“In the pandemic, we don’t feel comfortable serving food yet to any of our participants,” Wrublewski said. “We’re very concerned with everything that’s going on, and we really want to try to make sure that we do our best to keep everybody safe and still give everyone a chance to get outdoors.”
“Scouting is slowly starting up again,” Pat Fountain, assistant scoutmaster with Troop 4, said. “Camp Simpson normally hosts scouts for three weeks in June, but this year it will be reduced.”
Fountain said the Pinewood Derby entry fee is $5 per car, and any scouts can participate. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Carlock Lodge. Fountain said there is no charge to attend the camp this year. Those wishing to camp may do so from Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday.
Arbuckle Council includes scouting groups from Pontotoc, Coal, Garvin, Love, Murray, and Johnston Counties. Ada groups involved are Pack 4, Pack 13, and Pack 198.
