Scouters to be recognized at May 18 Celebration of Scouting

Scouters of the Harry Miller District will be gathering on Tuesday, May 18 for their first ever “Celebration of Scouting.” This event was formerly known as the District Banquet and will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ada. A social time will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by dinner at 6:30. The cost for the meal is $6 per person. Attendees should plan on wearing a mask during the social time.
As a pandemic precaution a box dinner, wrapped desert and sealed drinks will be served. Tables will be well spaced, and folks will be able to self-select where they will sit and with whom they will sit. The event is open to all scouters, supporters of scouting, parents, and the interested public. Pease send an RSVP to Pat Fountain at patushana@gmail.com or a message on Facebook messenger to Pat Fountain by Midnight on Sunday, May 16. For more information see the “Harry Miller District, BSA” Facebook page.
Rod Dillard will be recognized for his induction into the Harry Miller District Scouters Hall of Fame earlier this year. Both Kelly Cook and John-Paul Townsend will receive the District Award of Merit. The Harry Miller District Committee decided earlier this year to recognize all registered leaders as being “Outstanding” in their position.
“It has been a tough year for scouting with the pandemic and so much more going on,” explained District Chair Barbara Wilson. “Scouters have held virtual meetings, delivered things for scouts to work on in person and by email and have answered so many more phone calls and emails from their scouts and parents than ever before.”
“It really took outstanding and creative leaders to keep things going and these leaders were both,” she added.
Scout units (Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs) each have a sponsor known as a Chartered Organization. Chartered Organization Representatives serve as the liaison between the sponsors and units. Scout troops are led by Scoutmasters and Cub Scout Packs are led by Cubmasters. Scoutmasters are assisted by one or more Assistant Scoutmasters and Packs by one or more Assistant Cubmasters. Dens of Tigers (1st Grade), Wolves (2nd Grade),Bears (3rd Grage), Webelos (4th Grade) and Arrow of Lights (5th Grade) are led by Den Leaders.
Before an adult can be registered as a leader they complete an application and undergo two different background checks, must be approved by the chartered organization and be Youth Protection Training certified. The background checks are done on continuing leaders at least every five years.
Dillard and his wife, Rhonda, became involved with Pack 13 in 1995 when their oldest son joined Cub Scouts. They both held leadership positions in the Pack and assisted at numerous Cub Scout events for nearly a decade. As the sons bridged to Boy Scouts, Rod became an Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 13 and then served as the Troop’s Scoutmaster. His service with the troop continued through 2011. He was recognized as Harry Miller District’s Outstanding Cubmaster in 1999 and as the District’s Outstanding Scoutmaster in 2005. He and Rhonda are parents of a daughter Meghan, and five Eagle Scout sons, Ryan, Caleb, Josh, Zac, and Mason.
Cook is the Cubmaster of Pack 13. She has served as a Den Leader in Pack 13 and as the district’s “Popcorn Kernel,” or the one who leads the popcorn fundraiser. She has been recognized in the past by the District with the “Extra Miler Award” and with an Outstanding Den Leader award. She has been involved in the District Cub Scout Day Camp for many years.
Townsend earned his Eagle Scout award in 1996. He served as the Cubmaster of a Pack at Vanoss for 5 years and then became an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 4 in 2018. In September of 2020 he became the Scoutmaster of Troop 4. He is an active member of scouting’s society of honor campers, the Order of the Arrow. He has taught several different merit badges at winter camp and helps with the first-year scouts at Camp Simpson who are participating in the Trail Blazer program.
At the Celebration, several leaders of Pack 13 and Troop 13, both sponsored by the First Methodist Church of Ada, will be recognized. To be recognized are Cubmaster Kelly Cook and Den Leaders Geoff Tritten, Jamie Manual and David Manual. Also being recognized are Scoutmaster Travis Muse, Assistant Scoutmaster Geoff Tritten and Chartered Organization Representative Donna Jamar.
Pack 177 and Troop 177 are both sponsored by the Coalgate Lions Club. At the Celebration Cubmaster Codi Battles and Den Leader Basil Coplen will be recognized. Scoutmaster Tim Williams, Assistant Scoutmaster Melissa Williams and Chartered Organizational Representative Russel Wright will also be recognized.
Pack 198 Cubmaster James Jackson, Assistant Cubmaster Shawn Reeves and Den Leaders, Kristen Reeves, Jeremy Riddle and Megan Riddle will be honored. Girls Troop 198 Scoutmaster Ashley Scott and Boys Troop 198 Scoutmaster James Jackson along with Assistant Scoutmaster Amy Jackson will be recognized. The Pack and two Troops’ Chartered Organization is The Refuge Foursquare Church of Ada and Amy Jackson is the Chartered Organization Representative.
Pack 4 and Troop 4 are both sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Ada. Kurt Jackson serves as the Chartered Organization Representative. Pack 4 Cubmaster Logan Rothrock and Den Leaders Josh Black, Sara Rothrock, Ivan Smith and Melissa Hisle will receive awards. Troop 4 Scoutmasters Angus McFarlane and John Paul Townsend will be recognized along with Troop 4’s Assistant Scoutmasters.
Troop 4 Assistant Scoutmasters to be honored include Boadie Anderson, John Anderson, Barbara Burton Crisp, John Cox, David Crisp, Jason Duncan, Micheal Dunn, Nathan Fountain, and Pat Fountain.
Also Billy Huffman, Cade Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Erik Johnson, Lance Jolly, Errol King, David Painter, Brandon Pulliam, Nate Pulliam, Charles Smith, Charles Thompson, Jim Tillison and Derrick Williams.
Others to be recognized include Scoutmaster Autumn Estes and Assistant Scoutmasters Greg Mayberry, Sean Stevens and Lewis Sturgeon of Troop 6019. This is a Girl’s Troop sponsored by the Ada Elks Lodge.
Former Cubmasters Justin Martin of Ada and Marilyn Callicoat of Atoka will be honored.
The Harry Miller District is a part of the Arbuckle Area Council which serves Pontotoc, Atoka and Coal counties. The Council serves over 3100 youth in all or parts of nine south central Oklahoma Counties.
