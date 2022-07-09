A recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court will allow the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office to work certain criminal cases once again.
The SCOTUS ruled June 29 that the state of Oklahoma shares concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government and can prosecute crimes against those with American Indian blood committed by non-Indians on reservation lands.
In 2020, the SCOTUS ruled on “McGirt v. Oklahoma,” saying that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma fall within American Indian reservations which were never disestablished by Congress following Oklahoma’s statehood.
Another ruling, the case of “Bosse v. Oklahoma,” confirmed by legal mechanism that the Chickasaw Nation Indian reservation remains intact.
A portion of an article released by the Chickasaw Nation read, “As a result of these rulings, the Chickasaw Nation and federal governments have jurisdiction over crimes involving Indians throughout the whole Chickasaw Nation, and (the state of) Oklahoma has jurisdiction over crimes only involving non-Indians in that same area.”
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian indicated that the situation presented a legal quagmire, where law enforcement officers were having to figure out if the suspect in a case had a degree of Indian blood, or if the victim had Indian blood, etc.
“If an Indian was involved, it took it out of our jurisdiction,” Christian said, “it didn’t matter whether it was the suspect or the victim. So, this (June 29 ruling) allows us -- if the suspect is non-Indian and the victim is Indian -- we can now work that case and present it in district court, rather than it having to go through either federal court or tribal court.”
Christian said previously, if a case where the suspect didn’t have Indian blood and the victim did, then it wouldn’t get prosecuted if the federal government didn’t pick up the case, except in certain situations.
“Of course, there are a few crimes -- like domestic abuse -- where a non-Indian can be tried in tribal court,” Christian said.
In other words, the June 29 ruling allows the sheriff’s office to have jurisdiction if the suspect doesn’t have a degree of Indian blood, no matter who the victim is.
No agreement yet
Although the sheriff’s office was previously unable to work a case if a person with Indian blood was involved, the Ada Police Department could if it was in city limits, as it has a cooperative jurisdiction agreement with the Chickasaw Nation, whereas the sheriff’s department does not.
Sheriff Christian and the Chickasaw Nation have been at an impasse for quite some time over the matter.
Christian indicated that there are a few reasons, but the main reason is that he does not believe it is legal to use county tax funds to enforce tribal law. Policies and procedures are also a factor.
Christian said that in a proposed agreement, the Chickasaw Nation wants the sheriff’s office to follow tribal policies and procedures when dealing with tribal members.
“The sheriff’s office has its own policies and procedures, and I’m not going to follow some other agency’s policies and procedures,” Christian said. “And the main issue is, I do not believe it is legal for me to use county funds to enforce tribal law.”
Christian said that that is basically what he would be doing -- and what all the other counties that have cooperative jurisdiction agreements with the Chickasaw Nation are doing -- is using ad valorem tax money to enforce tribal law.
Christian spoke about the matter with Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul B. Smith, who in turn asked the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on the matter.
On Aug. 23, 2021, Smith sent a formal letter concerning the matter to the Oklahoma State Attorney General’s Office for an opinion, but has not yet received an opinion.
“That’s still in question, in my mind,” Christian said. “Most counties have cross-commissioned, but until I get an answer, I’m not signing an agreement that, in my opinion, is violating Oklahoma law.”
In the letter, Smith asks for an “official Attorney General Opinion regarding the appropriate use of County Ad Valorem Taxation Dollars to enforce Tribal Laws pursuant to a Cross-Deputization Agreement with the Tribes.”
This journalist reached out to the Oklahoma State Attorney General’s Office, and received a response from Deputy General Counsel Thomas R. Schneider, LL.M.
“The opinion is currently being finalized for issuance and release,” Schneider said. “Once it is released, you can find it on the Office’s website at https://www.oag.ok.gov/ag-opinions or on the Oklahoma State Courts Network website at https://www.oscn.net/applications/oscn/Index.asp?ftdb=STOKAG&year=2022&level=1.”
Christian said the county has had rulings “time and time again” saying that the county isn’t allowed to use county ad valorem taxes (for certain things.)
“That was the big deal about the state of Oklahoma having to pay us for holding it’s inmates until they’re transported to the penitentiary once they’re sentenced,” Christian said. “Because we can’t even use ad valorem taxes to support the state of Oklahoma’s inmates. So, how can I use ad valorem taxes to enforce tribal law?”
Christian cautioned that he’s not saying any other sheriffs are doing anything illegal.
“I think they’re doing what they believe is the correct action,” Christian said. “I just want someone to tell me that it’s not against the law for me to use that money to enforce tribal law.”
Additionally, Christian indicated that while, with the agreements, the Chickasaw Nation has provided a certain amount of funding to cooperative agencies, he feels the county should be reimbursed exactly for hours worked, equipment used, inmates held, etc.
“Now, if the tribes reimburse the county in whatever form that they come up with that would cover the cost of doing that, I think you can do it then,” Christian said. “To me, you have to say, ‘Okay, we’ve spent this many hours working for the Chickasaw Nation, enforcing its laws with this much equipment and manpower,’ you’d have to come up with a formula of what that is as an hourly rate, or whatever, and they reimburse you at that hourly rate. Just like if I held (tribal) inmates -- which I don’t -- but if I held (tribal) inmates at the jail, I would charge a daily rate for holding an inmate. To enforce (tribal) laws, they should have to pay me to enforce those laws. And if they did that, I wouldn’t have a problem.”
The same would be true for the Choctaw Nation, in which a small portion of Pontotoc County lies within.
