Scott to deliver ECU's Fall Commencement address

Tony A. Scott, an East Central University Distinguished Alumnus, will deliver the Fall 2019 Commencement address at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, in the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU has 196 bachelor’s degree candidates and 89 master’s degree candidates participating in the mid-year graduation ceremony.
Tony A. Scott is locally rooted. In April 1890, Jeff Reed settled his family in the area and championed the establishment of a United States Post Office. For a name Reed submitted the name of his eldest daughter, Ada. On July 10, 1891, the Ada Post Office was established inside Reed’s mercantile store. Reed’s son, Edgar, was Scott’s grandfather.
Frank Huddleston, Pontotoc County’s first elected representative to the Oklahoma House, successfully maneuvered legislation that established East Central Normal School on March 25, 1909. Huddleston’s daughter, Gladys, was Scott’s grandmother.
The youngest of Charles and Ann (Reed) Scott’s four sons, Scott attended Ada public schools and graduated from Ada High School in 1978. In 1982, Scott earned his accounting degree from East Central University.
Scott began his professional career in public accounting. Between 1984 and 2014, Scott worked in staff leadership roles in the non-profit arena. From 2014 through late 2019, he served as a trust officer for Heritage Trust Company. Recently, Scott joined RSM US LLP as a Private Client Services Tax Manager in Oklahoma City.
Scott is dually licensed as an attorney and Certified Public Accountant. He is a former instructor for the Becker CPA review course, as well as an adjunct professor at Oklahoma Christian University, Washburn University and Oklahoma City University.
Scott serves on the board of the Student Education and Ethics Development Foundation, whose mission is promoting business ethics in high schools and universities throughout Oklahoma. Scott also serves on the board of the Oklahoma City Estate Planning Council. A highlight of Scott’s career-long volunteerism was service on the ECU Alumni Board, including a term as president.
In March 1981, Scott married Robbie (Hester), a 1979 Byng High School graduate. Robbie is director of The Language Company – Edmond, teaching English to international students. The Scotts’ son, Christopher, is a CPA with Mammoth Energy. Brooke, his wife, is a marriage and family therapist and is also a counselor at Oklahoma Christian Academy. The Scotts’ daughter, Jessica, is a physician assistant and orthopedic services coordinator for OU Medical Center – Edmond. The Scotts also have two grandchildren.
