Oklahoma City, OK – Saturday, September 26, Science Museum Oklahoma (SMO) is partnering with the Oklahoma City Parks Department and local artists and tinkerers for Tinker in the Parks, presented by Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR, an afternoon of exploring creativity, collaboration, and community with outdoor tinkering activities. The museum’s annual Tinkerfest, which is typically held the same weekend, is being rescheduled for spring 2021.
Tinker in the Parks activities will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at SMO and eight area parks including: Edgemere Park, Edwards Park, Lincoln Park, Martin Park, McKinley Park, Taylor Park, Wheeler Park, and Woodson Park. Each location will host 2 to 3 activities ranging from robotics to making comic books with SMO being the site for its now-famous car take-apart activity. All outdoor activities are free of charge and do not require pre-registration.
“Trying new things is essential for the advancement of ideas and design. It is a big part of why tinkering is important. It leads to discovery. Community, creativity, collaboration, and innovation are necessary, especially in difficult times. It is for these reasons that we could not be more delighted to partner with the Oklahoma City Parks Department to bring our community an afternoon of tinkering and trying new things to these beautiful outdoor settings,” says Clint Stone, VP of Programs at SMO.
“We are happy to partner with such great organizations such as Science Museum Oklahoma who offer unique opportunities for our community to enjoy city parks where they can learn to grow and play,” said Doug Kupper, director of OKC Parks. “We look forward to seeing many families out in the parks this weekend participating while maintaining social distancing with the many activities and having a good time.”
In addition to Oklahoma NSF EPSCoR, Tinker in the Parks is also generously sponsored by Boeing, Carter Chevrolet, Express Employment International, and Tinker Federal Credit Union.
Masks are strongly encouraged and all activities will be set up to allow for proper social distancing. Please visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/tinker-parks for more information and a complete list of activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.