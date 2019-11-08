Scouts BSA with an interest in celestial science and Cub Scouts who want to explore the great indoors should look no further than Science Museum Oklahoma this fall — the museum will offer a merit badge class in astronomy from 7-10 p.m. on Nov. 8 and a Science Overnight for Cub Scouts beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 22.
In SMO’s Scouts BSA astronomy badge class, Scouts will study how activities in space affect our own planet, learn about light pollution, try telescopes, learn to identify constellations and stars and attend a show in the museum’s Kirkpatrick Planetarium hosted by SMO’s astronomy experts.
During the Cub Scout Science Overnight later in the month, Tiger and Wolf Cubs can participate in assorted activities that count toward multiple adventures, Bear Cubs can take a forensics or super science merit badge class and Webelos can take an engineering or adventures in science merit badge class. Advance registration is required for badge classes, and classes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our Cub Scout Science Overnights are a camping experience like no other,” said Kirsten Therkelson, museum educator and overnight specialist for SMO. “Cub Scouts can work toward a merit badge, experience live science demonstrations, explore the museum, see a star show in the Kirkpatrick Planetarium and then camp out among the exhibits to end the night.”
Badge classes are $15 per child, while Science Overnights are $45 per child and $25 per chaperone, or $35 per child when registering a group of 10 or more children. A parent or chaperone is required to be at the museum for the duration of each badge class or Overnight.
Registration for each program closes when full or the Wednesday before the event. All activities will take place at the museum, located at 2020 Remington Place in Oklahoma City.
For more information scout programs at SMO, including private badge classes and upcoming Saturday Scouts and Science Overnights for Girl Scouts, call 405-602-3760 or visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/scouts.
