Science Museum Oklahoma celebrates fandom

OKLAHOMA CITY — Superheroes, space adventurers and time travelers will convene at Science Museum Oklahoma during “SMO 21: Cosmic Con” from 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 1, an adults-only (21+) night at the museum, located at 2020 Remington Place in Oklahoma City. “SMO 21: Cosmic Con” is sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union.
The journey through different worlds and fandoms will allow guests the chance to interact with “radioactive” arachnids, test their phaser skills, explore magnetism and electricity, manipulate metal, make cosplay masks, see “Tales of a Time Traveler” in the newly updated Kirkpatrick Planetarium, experience live science demonstrations and much more.
A highlight of the evening will be a panel discussion with some of the region’s experts on science fiction and superheroes. Scheduled to appear are Brian Berlin, Michael Cross, Matthew L. Price and T. Steven Handy.
Berlin is owner of New World Comics, host of Superhero School and organizer of New World Comic Con and Superhero School. Michael Cross is the morning voice on KOSU, as well as the creator of the “Okie Geek” podcast.
Matthew Price is a journalist, filmmaker and owner of Speeding Bullet Comics. Price is the co-writer and producer of the indie superhero feature film “The Posthuman Project” and the writer and producer of the film “The Grave.”
T. Steven Handy is a 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Operation Desert Storm. He is currently a member of the customer training team at Boeing and is the panel’s science expert. Handy also brings his considerable expertise on most things pop culture, comics, science fiction and collectibles.
The panel discussion will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium.
“For various reasons, I think a lot of us have been thinking about the worlds of superheroes and science fiction lately. From the passing of Stan Lee to getting to know the Thirteenth Doctor, to the recent array of superhero blockbusters, it seems more and more of us are exploring different fandoms. ‘SMO 21: Cosmic Con’ is an evening to pay tribute to the excitement and science of some of the biggest fandoms that have become part of our popular culture,” said Clint Stone, vice president of programs for SMO.
The full museum will be open during SMO 21, giving guests the opportunity to check out permanent exhibits like CurioCity, Big Game Theory and Light Minded. In addition to themed activities and a cash bar with special cocktails, the museum’s café will be open with numerous entrée and snack options.
Tickets for SMO 21 are $21 in advance or $25 on the day of the event and are available online, in person during regular museum hours as well as over the phone. Tickets include all activities and access to the museum. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as admission is limited and the event is expected to sell out.
Those purchasing tickets at the door should check SMO’s website for updates regarding ticket availability and arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. There will be no ticket sales after 7:30 p.m., and no outside food or beverages are permitted.
SMO 21, the museum’s adults-only, after-hours program for ages 21 and up, is a chance for adults to explore SMO without children in tow. Additional SMO 21 events — with themes to be announced — are set for April 26, June 7, Aug. 16, and Oct. 25.
For more information about SMO 21 or to purchase tickets, visit www.sciencemuseumok.org/smo21 or call 405-602-3760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.