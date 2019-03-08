OKLAHOMA CITY — Science Museum Oklahoma announced recently that Schlumberger will provide a matching grant of $90,000 to help renovate the museum’s energy exhibit, Energy Quest. Energy Quest will feature more than 2,000 square feet of space and provide an immersive environment to explore the science, technology, engineering, and math associated with energy production in Oklahoma.
Schlumberger is a worldwide provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The company has a long-standing commitment to the communities where its employees live and work and hosts STEM programs through several initiatives.
“Every year almost 600,000 people visit the museum, and one of the first things they see is Energy Quest. Unfortunately, the exhibit doesn’t accurately reflect the current technology of the industry, nor does it enable the level of hands-on activity our guests have come to expect,” said Sherry Marshall, president of Science Museum Oklahoma.
“Energy remains an important focus for our state and economy. We are delighted that Schlumberger has provided this matching grant opportunity to help the museum raise additional funds for the Energy Quest makeover. This will enable us to more accurately prototype some big ideas and produce high-quality interactions that will be relevant for future generations of museum visitors,” explained Marshall.
“Schlumberger actively supports lifelong learning opportunities and has a particular focus on STEM education. Museum exhibits that accurately reflect the energy industry are an integral part of our communities by helping to educate the future generations of young scientists about what they might be able to achieve,” said Kari Anne Hoier Kjolaas-Holland, managing director midcontinent for Schlumberger.
Those interested in contributing to the Energy Quest refurbishment campaign should do so by visiting www.sciencemuseumok.org/donate or by contacting Karen Paul, development director for Science Museum Oklahoma, at kpaul@sciencemuseumok.org or 405-602-3729.
Science Museum Oklahoma is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Daily general admission is $15.95 for adults (ages 13 to 64) and $12.95 for children and seniors (ages 3 to 12 and 65 and older). Annual memberships begin at $105.
