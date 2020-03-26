Schools shuttered for rest of year; online lessons start April 6

OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Board of Education voted Wednesday to shutter schools for the rest of the school year, ordering districts across the state to develop and release distance-based learning lessons starting April 6.
Schools now will remain closed through May 15, and in-person instruction is banned in an effort to protect students and communities from the spreading COVID-19 outbreak. The board noted it could come back and re-evaluate that decision in the coming weeks if the situation changes.
Until then, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said it is critical that students keep learning and growing. Education officials must make sure children don’t lose ground in the interim, she said.
“Oklahoma has tremendous educators — strong, dedicated, tenacious and smart,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “We have faith and confidence that our districts and teachers are committed to creative and innovative ways to continue learning for their students, and they will rise to this challenge.”
Some Oklahomans, though, have questioned why the state couldn’t wait a few weeks longer to take such unprecedented steps, she said.
Districts need advanced notice in order to develop meaningful, robust programs and figure out how to reach all students, she said.
Board member Carlisha Bradley said educators will have to think how to innovate in special ways.
The board said the distance-learning model likely will involve technology-based and online learning options.
But some districts will face a unique burden to deliver services using the internet because “there is an equity gap across our state,” Bradley said.
Some families can’t afford or don’t have internet access at home, she said.
“Though this is a very difficult decision to make, health is the top priority,” she said. “But we do need to think about the students who do not have access” and parents who need additional support from communities.
For the first time in history, the board conducted its meeting virtually and limited the Oklahoma City meeting room to just 10 people in an attempt to encourage social distancing. Four board members attended the meeting remotely, and at one point nearly 15,900 people watched through a Facebook feed.
Board members said they’ve heard from students who are devastated by not being able to finish out the school year in person and from parents struggling to balance work, child care and educating their children from home.
Hofmeister said it won’t be easy, but it will “100%” be worth the struggle.
“We understand the challenges all Oklahomans are facing, and we know we can count on our schools to provide the best education possible in a way that ensures the safety and health of students and everyone in the school and community,” she said.
The state Department of Education will provide frameworks for distance learning and resources on its website, and the agency is looking at ways to help districts overcome their technological barriers. Oklahoma’s public TV network, OETA, will lend a hand by broadcasting instructional daytime programming for K-12 students.
Although schools will implement their distance learning plans by April 6, traditional face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities are prohibited. School districts are expected to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines concerning social distancing for students, staff and school families.
On Wednesday, statewide cases totaled 164 with five deaths. Gov. Kevin Stitt has banned gatherings of 10 people or more.
But Byron Schlomach, director of the Oklahoma-based 1889 Institute think tank, and said the closure is “a gross overreaction to the coronavirus situation.”
“Even in the best of times and circumstances, suddenly shifting every student in the state from traditional classrooms to online distance learning will have negative educational consequences,” he said. “This in addition to the economic burden on two-earning families forced to completely reorder their lives with schools closed.”
He believes many leaders have responded excessively to worst-case scenarios presented by well-intended health experts with no training or sense of proportion in “weighing the collateral damage of shutting down our economy versus targeting resources to protect the truly vulnerable.
“We say reopen the schools and stop the madness,” Schlomach said. “Only truly vulnerable students and staff should stay home.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.