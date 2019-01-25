Schools receive grants for STEM-related activities

The Dart Foundation is helping four Ada schools provide more science, technology, engineering and math-related opportunities for their students.
The foundation recently awarded four grants totaling $18,140 to Hayes Grade Center, Washington Grade Center, Willard Grade Center and Ada High School. Representatives of all four schools officially received the grants Thursday morning at the Ada Board of Education office.
Hayes Grade Center received a $3,285 grant to buy 12 cars that teachers can use to teach students about coding, said Principal Diana Clampitt.
“We’re just very appreciative for Dart,” she said. “They funded our lab for our furniture, and they purchased STEM materials for our students.”
Clampitt was referring to Hayes’ STEM lab, which was funded by part of the proceeds from a DART Foundation grant. The labs are designed to provide STEM opportunities for students and help them develop their thinking, collaborative and creative skills.
Washington Grade Center received a $5,000 grant to purchase Ozobots — a type of robot — for coding and Chromebooks for its students. The Chromebooks will allow Washington to take its coding activities a step further.
Washington Principal Pam Martin learned during the Christmas break that her school would receive one of the grants, she said.
“I was thrilled for my kids,” she said. “We have a set (of Ozobots) in the district, but to have our own set and watch them being put to use — they can be used in the iLab, they can be used in classrooms. Because I have a lot of teachers who are heavily involved with their students in teaching code.”
Willard Grade Center was awarded a $4,955 grant, which will be used to purchase microscopes, lab coats and other materials to stock the school’s iLab.
“I was thrilled when I received the email (announcing the grant),” Willard Principal Kevin Mann said. “The equipment was going to have to come out of the Willard activity account, and now we can use our activity account fund for other important things school-wide.”
Ada High School’s grant for $4,900 will allow the school to buy 25 Chromebooks, which will be used for data collection and other STEM-related activities.
Ada High biology teacher Amanda Harden said she was thrilled when she learned that the high school had been chosen for a grant.
“I was sitting at my desk reading the email, and I hollered out to my neighbors — who are also in the science department — that we got the grant,” she said. “We all cheered.”
Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said district officials appreciated the Dart Foundation’s support.
“Because of them, we have been able to establish iLabs — STEM labs — on each of our four elementary school campuses,” he said. “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to build STEM programming because of Dart.”
