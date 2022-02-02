According to Lisa Bratcher, Public Information Director for the City of Ada, “Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Irving Community Center will be closed Wednesday except for to-go meals.This includes all activities (including the Wednesday Night Dance).”
According to Stonewall Public Schools, the schools will have a distance learning day Wednesday, and will determine their plan for Thursday by Wednesday afternoon.
Ada City Schools released the following information as well:
“Hello – This is Mike Anderson, Superintendent of Ada City Schools. Due to the fact that our immediate area is now under a Winter Storm Warning and the forecast calls for dangerous and deteriorating road conditions throughout the next 36 to 48 hours, the following decisions have been made regarding school schedules:
· Ada City Schools will move to Distance Learning on Wednesday.
· Teachers will be available for Distance Learning instruction from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.
“We will continue to monitor the weather closely and any decisions on school schedules for Thursday and Friday will be shared tomorrow.”
Additional schools and organizations may announce similar cancellations, so visit The Ada News Facebook page, or individual school’s social media platforms for more information.
