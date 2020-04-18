When the state directed all public schools to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local school districts had to figure out a way to feed students for the rest of the academic year.
Here’s a look at how Pontotoc County school districts met that challenge:
• Ada City Schools: The Ada school district is dishing up grab-and-go meals for children 18 and younger at four school sites scattered throughout the city. The program began April 6 and will continue throughout the school year.
Students can pick up grab-and-go meals from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Ada High School parking lot, 1400 Stadium Drive; Willard Grade Center, 817 E. Ninth St.; Ada Junior High School, 223 W. 18th St.; and Glenwood Resource Center, 825 W. 10th St.
Two days of meals are provided on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one day’s worth of meals is served on Fridays. Breakfast and lunch are available for each day.
School staffers man the sites to distribute meals as students or parents drive into the parking lot or walk up to a designated location. Students do not have to be present for parents to pick up meals for their children.
“As of today, the Ada City School District has served a total of 19,182 meals,” Superintendent Mike Anderson said Tuesday in an email. “An average of 564.2 children aged 18 and under are being served every day.
“The number of children served has been much higher over the past few days. Trends indicate that we will serve closer to 650 students per day as we move forward.”
• Allen Public Schools: Allen is distributing five days’ worth of grab-and-go meals — breakfast, lunch and a third meal — to families from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays outside the school cafeteria, using a curbside pickup format. Patrons should pull up at the site and unlock their trunk, back door or back hatch so staffers can set bags inside.
The district is asking people not to get out of their cars for the protection of their families and district staff.
To get on the meals list, fill out an online survey on the district’s Facebook page. Meal orders are due by the Monday before the pickup date.
The program had prepared 2,500 meal bags for this week alone, said Superintendent Jeff Hiatt.
• Byng Public Schools: Byng’s student nutrition program serves breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger Monday through Friday.
A drive-thru pick-up station is available between 9 and 11 a.m. at the Byng cafeteria and Homer Elementary School, and six buses run throughout the district to deliver meals to children along the route, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Wilson said in an email.
“Those six buses cover just about every route we have,” he said, adding that children must be present to receive a meal.
Wilson said the district had served 8,294 children a total of 16,588 meals in three weeks as of April 10.
• Latta School: Latta School serves a week’s worth of meals to students from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Monday at the school, according to the district’s website. The student nutrition program also delivers meals to Hoppe’s Trailer Park, Shady Oaks and Woodridge starting at 10 a.m. each Monday.
For safety reasons, meals are not placed in vehicle cabs. Instead, the meals are placed in the back of the vehicle or the trunk.
Children must be present to receive meals, and drive-ups are served only at the school — not at the trailer parks or Woodridge.
• Roff Public Schools: Roff feeds students between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, using a grab-and-go format, Superintendent Scott Morgan said in an email.
A bus is parked in front of the school during serving times, Morgan said. When a car pulls up, someone in the car holds up a certain number of fingers to indicate how many lunches are needed.
Child Nutrition staffers take the required number of meals off the bus and place them on a table in front of the bus. Once the staffer is back on the bus, the person in the car can roll down their window or open their door and take the meals.
On Tuesdays, the district sends home food for the rest of the week.
“We generally serve over 100 each day,” Morgan said. “Therefore, to date, we have served more than 1,000 meals. Our Child Nutrition staff members have been amazing and have gone above and beyond to take care of our kids!”
• Stonewall Public Schools: Stonewall’s student nutrition program serves grab-and-go lunches to all children 18 and younger between 10 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Stonewall First Baptist Church and the Fittstown First Baptist Church, according to the district’s website.
The program is serving an estimated 65 to 70 students per day, said Superintendent Kevin Flowers.
• Vanoss Public Schools: Vanoss is not currently feeding its students because most of them indicated they did not need meals while schools are closed.
Vanoss has a large physical district with a sparse population, and its students face a unique obstacle, Superintendent Marjana Tharp said in an email.
“The overwhelming majority of our students can’t walk to school or a designated area to receive a meal,” she said. “Based on a survey at the beginning of the school closure, 93 percent of our students said they didn’t need meals.”
Tharp said district officials plan to conduct another survey and will continue monitoring students’ needs.
“If a greater number of students will participate, we will provide meals for our students,” she said.
