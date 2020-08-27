The COVID 19 pandemic may have delayed the vote by a few months but Stratford voters turned out to approve a $620,000 school bond issue in Tuesday’s election.
The issue passed with 77.9 percent, compared to 22.04 percent on the no side. Some 245 voters turned out for the election with 191 voting for the proposition and 54 voting against it. There is no tax increase with the measure.
“We want to thank our community for the overwhelming support in our bond issue,” Stratford Superintendent Michael Blackburn said.
“As advertised we will be making some great improvements with the funds generated from this bond.”
The bond will address a number of school facility improvements.
There will be upgrades to the agriculture building and to the bathrooms and concession at the livestock show barn.
At the elementary, they will install new heating and air conditioning units and new flooring in the gymnasium. They will also be upgrading the phone system district wide.
The softball and baseball fields will both get new press boxes and some much needed drainage work on the baseball field will be done.
They will also acquire a new van to transport smaller groups of students to outside activities. The FFA program will get a new pickup truck.
“All of these items will give our students a better experience and education and none of it would be possible without the great support of our parents and community,” Blackburn said. “Thank you very much.”
