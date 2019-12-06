SULPHUR, Okla. – National DeafDigest Sports has named Angie Shelby, Oklahoma School for the Deaf volleyball coach, as 2019 Coach of the Year.
The organization selected Shelby, who graduated from OSD in 1999, as the top division 2 coach for all schools for the deaf in the nation.
“I’m humbled to be named coach of the year,” Shelby said. “I could not take all credit because I feel strongly that my Assistant Coach Caroline Evans and Student Assistant Coach Isaiah Holt are the huge help with the program.”
DeafDigest Sports also recognized three OSD football players with All-American honors: Tyler Manek from Tulsa; Jose Salas, from Tulsa; and K.J. Lokeijak, from Ponca City.
April Pennel from Tulsa earned DeafDigest Sports’ All-American honors for volleyball.
Visit Deafdigest Sports at http://deafdigestsports.com/.
Find out more about Oklahoma School for the Deaf at https://www.osd.k12.ok.us/ or call 580-622-4900, voice or TTY, or send an email to mcole@osd.k12.ok.us.
