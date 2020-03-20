Starting Monday, Ada City Schools’ child nutrition program will feed students ages 18 and younger at six sites scattered throughout the city.
The six drive-thru/walk-up stations include three school sites and three bus stop sites, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday in a news release. Meal pick-up will be available from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day, Breakfast and lunch will be provided with one-stop service at each location.
The sites, which will be available each weekday through April 3, are as follows:
“Bus stop” grab-and-go meals:
• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1300 E. Beverly.
• Ada Housing Authority, corner of West First Street and North Stockton.
School site grab-and-go meals:
• Ada High School parking lot, 1400 Stadium Drive.
• Willard Grade Center, 817 E. Ninth.
• Ada Junior High School, 223 W. 18th.
• Glenwood Resource Center, 825 W. 10th.
The stations are designed for easy curbside access, Anderson said.
“We will provide ‘grab and go’ meals only,” he said. “School district personnel will be on hand to distribute meals to children age 18 and under as you drive into the parking lot or as you walk up to a designated location.”
He said meals may only be distributed to children who are present, due to federal and state child nutrition guidelines.
Public schools across Oklahoma are closed until at least April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EDITOR"S NOTE: Ada City Schools has changed one of the meal sites from the old K-Mart parking lot to the Ada High School parking lot. This story has been updated to include the new information.
