Ada City Schools officials are working to implement the district’s new distance learning plan by the state-mandated deadline, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday.
“Our teachers created as much as two weeks worth of lessons prior to spring break,” he said in an email to The Ada News. “District administrators have worked around the clock to complete the initial phases of our Distance Learning Plan as well. We are confident that through the hard work of teachers and administrative staff, we will be prepared to begin our continuous learning plan on April 6.”
Public schools across the state are putting together plans to ensure that students can continue their education, in light of the State Board of Education’s recent decision to shutter school buildings for the rest of the school year. The board also directed school districts to develop distance learning plans for their students and implement those plans starting April 6.
Ada’s distance learning plan is designed to ensure that students can continue learning while schools are closed, Anderson said. Key elements of the plan include:
• Expanding and improving the district’s continuous communication plan, which includes constant communication among faculty, students and families.
• Establishing a framework for distance learning, which include distributing various alternative delivery methods. Virtual/online, web-based and hard-copy lessons will be provided.
The plan will also ensure that Ada High School seniors graduate, students receive credits and advance from grade to grade and all students are prepared to move on to the next grade or subject path.
Even though face-to-face instruction and extracurricular activities have been suspended, the suspension does not apply to essential staffers for the district’s child nutrition program and other core services, Anderson said. Those services include human resources, billing, maintenance and enrollment for new students.
“Allowing staff into our buildings will not occur until April 6th,” he said. “Only under very strict supervision and adherence to CDC health and safety guidelines will staff be permitted in our buildings.”
School districts must assure the state Department of Education that they will use the state’s framework for distance learning or seek approval for their own frameworks.
Anderson said the state’s framework would be similar to Ada City Schools’ plan, and he did not anticipate any problems in implementing the district’s plan.
“Teachers will begin virtual and/or remote professional development immediately,” he said. “The Distance Learning Framework will go into play on April 6, 2020. Per State Board mandate, the Distance Learning Framework must remain in place, at a minimum, until May 8, 2020.”
Anderson said everyone is disappointed that extreme measures are necessary, but the health of students, families, faculty and staff must take top priority.
“This is as heartbreaking and unfair to students as anything I have ever seen,” he said. “But I want each of them to know that this will in no way take away from what they have accomplished, nor prevent us from celebrating what was going to come!”
