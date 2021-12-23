School bus narrowly averts disaster

A Mid-Del activity bus carrying Carl Albert High School students narrowly averted disaster Friday on Kerr Lab Road near its intersection with County road 1565.
The bus carried basketball players, and was leaving the Ada Cougar Activity Center following a basketball game. The driver reportedly took a wrong turn and was attempting to make a u-turn when the incident took place.
According to an Ada Fire Department incident report, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed a school bus partially off the roadway, upright but resting at a precarious angle. The driver told firefighters that there were 14 occupants on the bus, and that he instructed them to remain seated until the bus could be stabilized.
Firefighters use four Amkus extendable hydraulic struts on the passenger side of the bus to secure the bus, at which time the passengers were able to exit safely.
Mercy EMS checked all passengers, then transported them back to the Cougar Activity Center due to severe weather in the area at that time.
George Smith Wrecker Service secured and removed the bus.
