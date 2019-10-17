School board sets spring election dates

The Ada Board of Education set the dates for its annual spring elections on Monday.
The board called for a primary election date on Feb. 11, 2020, and the general election on April 7 if one is necessary, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Tuesday.
“If three or candidates file, there will need to be a primary, which would be held on Tuesday, February the 11th,” he said. “And then from there, we would go to a general election if needed.”
A general election would be required if only two candidates file for the position or if no one on the ballot receives more than 50% of the vote.
Board member Keri Norris’ seat is up for election this year. Candidates for the position must file their declaration of intent between 8 a.m. Dec. 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Pontotoc County Election Board office.
In other business, the board discussed the school district’s decision to use the ACT as its college and career readiness assessment test but did not take action.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has chosen the SAT as a tool to measure whether students are prepared to enroll in college or enter the workforce, but school districts have the option of using either the ACT or the SAT, Anderson said.
“Therefore, if we are going to continue to use the ACT as our test, then we have to solicit input from our stakeholders and inform our board of that decision,” he said. “We’ll do that every year as long as we continue to use the ACT as the test.”
Anderson said the school district is more comfortable with the ACT and will continue using it for college and career readiness assessment.
