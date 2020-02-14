School board OKs academic calendar for 2020-21

The Ada Board of Education signed off Monday on the district’s academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the calendar. Board member Keri Norris was absent.
The school district uses an hourly calendar to satisfy the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s mandates for instructional time, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday in an email.
“Under the ‘hourly calendar option,’ schools are required to be in session 1,080 hours each school year,” he said. “The 2020-21 academic calendar has additional time built in to accommodate the possibility of losing school days due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.”
The calendar for 2020-21 includes five teacher professional days, two parent-teacher conference days and three early release days, which are designed to give teachers time for professional learning community meetings.
In other business, the school board approved Anderson’s contract for 2020-21, which does not include any major changes from the current contract.
