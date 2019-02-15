School board considers calendar options for 2019-20

The Ada Board of Education discussed three possible calendars for the 2019-20 school year on Monday but did not vote on any of them.
The district’s first option for the 2019-20 calendar includes 167 instructional days, two parent/teacher conference days — which count as instructional days for accreditation purposes — and five professional development days for a total of 174. The second calendar consists of 168 instructional days, two parent/teacher conference days and five professional days, totaling 175 days.
The third proposal was intended to give board members an idea of what the calendar might look like if the Legislature requires districts to adopt a full 180-day calendar, said Superintendent Mike Anderson.
“Now, what they’ll have to do is, they’ll have to decide whether or not they’re going to take the opportunity to count hours,” he said. “Because it makes no sense to have that hourly opportunity of 1,080 hours and then tell you you’ve got to go this many days. People will be shrinking their time and the bottom line is, some of them will go less than what they’re going now.”
Under current law, Oklahoma schools must be in session for at least 1,080 hours or 180 days. Many school districts, including Ada City Schools, uses the hourly method to calculate instructional time.
However, the Legislature is considering eliminating four-day school weeks, which some districts have adopted as a way to cut costs. One way of achieving that goal is requiring all schools to be in session for at least 180 days, according to Anderson.
In the past, school districts could satisfy the 180-day requirement with a calendar that included at least 173 days and set aside time for conferences and professional development, Anderson said.
“Back in the old days, you had to go to school for 175 days,” he said. “You got to count two of those as your parent-teacher conference days. So everybody was in school 173 days. Two parent-teacher conference days and five professional days gave you your 180.
“And I think that’s where we’re headed. I think that’s what the Legislature will enact.”
Choosing a calendar
Board President Keri Norris said she thought the first calendar proposal was the least appealing of the three options.
“I would like to take option one off the table because it’s the bottom, the minimum,” she said. “I’d like us to at least be striving for more, if not being the leader in adopting the highest calendar.”
Anderson said the district could tweak the calendar by adding more instructional days or changing the number of days earmarked for professional development. But he noted that Ada teachers are essentially under contract for 180 days, which includes teacher work days and professional development days.
Anderson also said he would discuss the issue with Ada’s principals later in the week, then report back to the board.
The board will likely decide which calendar to adopt in March.
