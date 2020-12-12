A couple of elections are now set on the 2021 calendar for two Pontotoc County cities.
Ada residents will be voting for an at-large city council seat as incumbent Tre' Landrum drew opposition from Billy Rice and Jeb Todd.
Voters will go to the polls Feb. 9, 2021 in the primary election to select a candidate. If necessary, a runoff election will be held on April 6, 2021.
After a filing period Bryan Morris won unopposed for the Ward 1 council seat as did Randy McFarlin in Ward 3.
Latta residents will be choosing between Justin Berst and Quinton Scott for the Office 1 seat on the school board as incumbent Donnie Moore did not file. That vote will come on April 6, 2021 in the general election.
Those retaining their spots on a school board without any opposition are:
Kiah Anderson, Ada Schools, Office 1-Ward 1.
Frank Bell, Allen Schools, Office 1.
Christophenr McGill, Office 1-Ward 1.
Phillip Fuller, Pontotoc Technology Center, Office 3-Ward 3.
Karon Hedges, Roff Schools, Office 1.
Ryan Tidwel, Roff Schools, Office 5.
Thomas Wallace, Stonewall Schools, Office 1.
Anthony Prince, Vanoss Schools, Office 1.
