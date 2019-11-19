Candidates for the board of education in eight Pontotoc County school districts will file their declarations of candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 and 4. All candidate filings will occur at the Pontotoc County Election Board office, 131 W. 13th St. in Ada.
The board of education positions at stake will be filled at the board of education primary election scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020, and the board of education general election on April 7, 2020. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the general election. If more than two candidates file, a primary election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the total votes cast in the primary election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the general election.
Candidates may file for the following offices:
• Ada School District Office No. 5, Ward 5 incumbent — Keri Norris.
• Allen School District Office No. 5 incumbent — Frayne Black.
• Byng School District Office 2, Ward 2 (unexpired term) incumbent — Caleb Estes.
• Byng School District Office No. 5, Ward 5 incumbent — Adrianna Lancaster.
• Latta School District Office 5 incumbent — Connie Smith.
• Roff School District Office 5 incumbent — Ken Rhoten.
• Stonewall School District Office 5 incumbent — Windy Dees.
• Vanoss School District Office 5 incumbent — Linda Embry.
• Pontotoc Technology Center Office 2, Zone 2 incumbent — Erik C. Johnson.
For more information, contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534.
