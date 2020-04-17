School board adopts revised academic calendar

Ada City Schools’ academic year will end May 15, not May 20 as originally planned.
The Ada Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to adopt the revised academic calendar for the 2019-20 school year, which included replacing a snow day originally set for May 8 with a regular school day on the same date. President Russ Gurley and board members Kyle Stuart and Todd Boone attended the meeting in person, while board members Keri Norris and Doug Haney participated via a video conferencing system to ensure social distancing.
Removing the snow day on May 8 and replacing it with a regular school day on the same date will help students who are working on distance learning assignments, Superintendent Mike Anderson said.
“This will provide our students with an additional day to complete their assignments and return completed coursework,” he said.
The original academic calendar included five snow days, which can be used as instructional days if school is canceled due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Building snow days into the calendar ensures the district has a contingency plan to comply with the state’s requirement for 1,080 hours of instructional time.
The resolution containing revisions to the academic calendar included a provision directing Anderson to grant support staffers, teachers, administrators and professional technical employees the paid emergency medical leave needed to ensure they will be paid throughout the rest of their original contracts for the year.
In March, the State Board of Education directed all Oklahoma public schools to close their doors for the rest of the school year to protect students and teachers from the spread of COVID-19. The state also required public schools to implement distance learning plans by April 6 and continue those plans until at least May 8, giving students a chance to continue learning even though schools are closed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Board of Education has waived the 1,080-hour requirement for school districts using the hourly calendar, including Ada City Schools. The board also waived a 180-day requirement for districts that rely on a 180-day calendar.
