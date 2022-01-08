Chimney Hill Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is seeking applications for several scholarships being offered by the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution. These awards will apply to the Fall 2022 semester.
The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
For more than a century, the members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution have dedicated themselves to historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor. These goals are as relevant today as they were when the organization was founded in 1890. The Oklahoma Society offers scholarships to promote our educational purpose by allowing us to assist students who need help meeting their educational goals,
To qualify, the applicant must be attending the 2021 Fall semester at a university or college within the state of Oklahoma and have plans to attend an Oklahoma university or college in the Fall semester of 2022. High school seniors concurrently enrolled in an Oklahoma university or college are eligible. The scholarships are awarded without regard to race, religion, sex, or national origin.
Applications and instructions are available on the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar2.weekly.com (click on the Scholarship Program tab). Applicants must be sponsored by an Oklahoma DAR Chapter. To locate a chapter in Oklahoma, see the Chapter section of the website. Mary Frame, Chapter Scholarship Chairman (580-320-5559).
The application deadline is January 31, 2022. Winners will be notified in March and will be honored at the Oklahoma Society’s State Conference in April 2022.
