The train at Wintersmith Park has been an iconic treasure to Ada residents for more than 60 years.
Now, it needs your help.
The current train has been operated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada since 1958 and it’s it bad need of an upgrade. But it’s not only the train. According to Kiwanis spokesman Bob Vavricka, the club’s treasurer, a “fundraising package presentation” is in the works to replace not only the current trail but the track and train barn, too.
“The train has reached a point where we have determined it would be better to replace it. We want to position it so that a train can continue to run for another 60 years,” Vavricka told The Ada News. “We plan to get two new passenger cars with the new train, which will about double the number of riders we can take at a time. The current passenger cars are two of the original cars built by the club members in 1958.”
Each year the train and the carousel have to pass safety inspections by the State Department of Labor.
“This is a good thing since it helps ensure that we are meeting their safety standards,” Vavricka said.
Not only are the track’s rails are simply getting worn with age and need to be replaced, but the current train has a 20-inch gauge (the distance between the rail) that is rarely used these days.
“Our train has an odd gauge which will make it necessary to redo the track. Much of the current track is the original track laid in 1958 and was used when it was put down,” Vavricka explained.
“Much of rail is worn particularly in the curves and has become a constant maintenance issue requiring a lot of work to get it ready each season. For this reason, we also plan to replace the track,” he continued. “Also by replacing the track, we will be slightly modifying the layout to make the curves wider which will help reduce wear on the new tracks. The gauge of the new track will be 24 inches and is a common gauge used by park trains.”
The new train will also be much longer so it will need a new station. Two park bridges, which the train crosses, are also due to be replaced.
“We are also planning to replace the train barn to house it. So, it kind of ends up like a snowball running downhill, but a project we are excited to undertake,” Vavricka said. “The bridges will need to be replaced whether we buy a new train or not. They are reaching the end of their useful life and require that we have them inspected by an engineering company each year besides the Department of Labor inspection.
Vavricka also said the new train will be handicap accessible.
“While we are doing this, we want to make it wheelchair accessible so one of the cars will have a wheelchair-accessible location. A covered wheelchair accessible loading ramp is also planned which will also mean all riders can easily step into the cars — a problem for many of our current riders with our train,” he explained.
The next event to help the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada’s huge fundraising campaign will be the Second Annual Save the Train Golf Tournament. That event is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31, at the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club. The tournament will consist of four-person teams and the entry fee is $100 per person.
Local businesses or residents can also sponsor a hole for $100.
The tournament will also contain a Ball Drop. Vavricka explained how that unique event works.
“Numbered golf balls will be dropped from the City of Ada Fire Department’s ladder truck. Each ball costs $20. The balls will be dropped over an area at the golf course with a pole in the center of the target area. The person who purchases the ball closest to the pole will win $1000,” he said.
Balls can be purchased at the Citizen’s Bank location in Ada’s Walmart, at the Oak Hills Country Club or online at GolfToSaveTheTrain.com. The deadline to purchase a ball for the Ball Drop at the bank is 5 p.m. Sunday. Balls will continue to be sold during the tournament up until the event starts.
“This activity is a neat way for people who don’t golf to help support the project,” Vavricka said.
To this day, the train in Wintersmith Park is as popular as ever.
“Of the things we offer, concessions, carousel, miniature golf and the train, the train is the main attraction. If we pull the train out of the barn, make a round blowing the whistle, we will have people in the park wanting to ride,” Vavricka said. “I know of one family that lives close to the park and are frequent visitors because when their children hear the train whistle they want to go ride the train.”
Many families have taken train rides at the park for generations.
“We have parents and grandparents who bring children to ride the train and often mention that they rode the train when they were young. It is not uncommon to have four generations riding the train together,” Vavricka said. “It’s not just children who like the train, we have ‘kids’ from infants to 90 who enjoy a train ride.”
Vavricka isn’t sure how many train rides the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada has given since 1958, but that number would be off the charts.
“I wish we had a count of how many people have ridden the train. It would be an astonishing number,” he said. “On days like the 4th of July or other special events, I have seen the line to ride the train stretch around the back of the concession stand.”
The train, track and barn replacement is only the tip of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada’s iceberg. There are more projects to come.
“This is phase one of an overall plan to update the entire Kiddie Park. Our goal is to also upgrade the miniature golf course and replace the concession stand — grand plans for a small club and it won’t happen without the support of individuals and businesses in the community,” Vavricka said.
The projected cost for just the train renovations is nearly $650,000.
Stay tuned for more announcements on how you can help Save The Train in the coming weeks and months.
For now, go buy a Ball Drop golf ball.
Editor’s Note: Don Mauch, Immediate Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada, also provided information for this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.