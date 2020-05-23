The Ada News staff members Samantha Spears and Richard R. Barron donated blood Friday during the Pork Council blood drive at the Oklahoma Blood Institute in Ada, and urge everyone to donate.
OBI reminds anyone wishing to donate blood during the current coronavirus pandemic that they can do so safely, as anyone entering the facility is medically checked before entering.
Those wishing to donate can make an appointment with OBI at 580-453-6800. Walk-ins are welcome.
