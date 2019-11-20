The city of Ada will host its Santa Stroll event at 6 p.m. Monday at Wintersmith Park.
Join local officials for an evening of festivities and fun as they turn the Christmas lights on at Wintersmith Park.
At 6 p.m., Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby will light the 30-foot tree on top of the Movie and Music Venue (formerly the monkey pit). Immediately following the tree lighting, participants will take a “Santa Stroll” around the park.
Wintersmith Lodge will open at 6:30 p.m., and participants are invited to come inside the lodge for crafts, cookies and a special visit from Santa Claus.
