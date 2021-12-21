Troy Shaw accepted his $10,000 Santa Shops Here sweepstakes award Friday at McCortney’s Pharmacy.
Shaw’s ticket was drawn Thursday at First United Bank. The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce said 200,000 tickets had been handed out by participating merchants during the promotion.
The winning ticket was given out at McCortney’s, who gave out a total of 4000. The winning prize consists of $5000 in cash and $5000 in “Santa bucks” which can be spent at Santa Shops Here participating merchants.
“I’m saving up for my wedding and honeymoon,” Shaw said Friday when asked how he hopes to use his winnings. “Then maybe hopefully some furniture when we buy a house.”
Shaw said his wedding is scheduled for October 2022.
