Santa Shops Here offers a chance to win $10,000

The Ada Chamber of Commerce, ShopAda, and First United Bank is kicking off an exciting promotion Monday Nov. 23 that encourages area residents to shop locally this holiday season, and gives participants a chance to win $10,000.
“Santa Shops Here” businesses will have tickets available starting on Nov. 23. The promotion will last through Wednesday, Dec. 16. Each purchase a customer makes at participating sponsor businesses will earn tickets.
Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m., one winning ticket will be drawn live from the Santa sponsor, First United Bank. Participants do not have to be present to win, and are encouraged to tune in to 100.1 FM, KYKC, and “like” and “follow” the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the winning ticket announcement.
The winner will have 24 hours to call the Chamber to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed within 24 hours, a new winner will be drawn every 24 hours until the cash is claimed. The winning ticket recipient will receive a $5,000 cash and $5,000 in Santa Cash. The Santa Cash can only be spent at participating sponsor businesses.
Look for “Santa Shops Here” signage in windows of local businesses.
“Every dollar spent locally helps our community immeasurably, especially this year with the challenges our businesses and community has faced this year. Shopping local is always a great idea, but this holiday season, it really PAYS!” Shana R. Wood, CEO and President Ada Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
For more information contact the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce, 580-332-2506, or www.adachamber.com, or look for the hashtags #ShopLocal #WinBig.
