A motion for a speedy trial in the case against Larry Doil Sanders was denied Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court.
Sanders, 54, of Atwood is accused of killing Jimmy Glenn Knighten, 52, of Allen in July 2022. He is charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent.
In December, Sanders’ court-appointed attorney, Larry Balcerak of Pauls Valley, filed paperwork in court that indicates Sanders intends to have a defense of “mental illness or insanity at the time” of the murder.
Earlier this month, the defense filed a motion for a speedy trial, indicating Sanders believes the state violated his right to such.
The paperwork indicates that Sanders believes the state had a “lack of diligence” and “an utter disregard for due process of law and the liberty of interest of citizens.”
The state, represented by Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo, indicated that it has only asked for one continuance in the case so that the state could “secure an expert witness due to the the defense not guilty by reason of insanity that the defendant is asserting.”
Portillo said that Sanders’ claim that he never consented to any continuance in this case is patently false, and that “delays in the case have been due to the defendant’s filings and/or motions.”
In court paperwork filed by District Judge Steven Kessinger, it indicates that Sanders’ competency has been an issue throughout the case, that Sanders had filed the necessary pleadings to determine his competency, and that the defense retained Dr. Reagan Gill to conduct an examination of Sanders, then prepare a psychological report.
Kessinger found that the state of Oklahoma should be granted sufficient time to obtain its own psychological expert in the case.
“The court finds that the state of Oklahoma is pursuing such a witness within a reasonable time,” Kessinger said.
Kessinger rules that the state is proceeding in the matter with due diligence, and then denied Sanders’ motion.
The case
On the evening of July 9, 2022, Sanders reportedly drove Knighten’s pickup to a relative’s residence where he allegedly confessed to killing Knighten.
Sanders and Knighten had gone to the South Canadian River in northwest Pontotoc County that afternoon to noodle for fish, and Sanders showed up at the relative’s residence Saturday night.
According to a report by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Niblett, the relative said that Sanders claimed that Knighten was “trying to feed him to bigfoot,” so Sanders had to kill him.
“She said that (Sanders) said that him and (Knighten) had been fighting on the ground for roughly an hour and then mentioned something about strangling him, and also said something about possibly firing two shots from a pistol,” Niblett said. “She said that he kept going on about bigfoot territory.”
A relative of Knighten was also at the residence and kept Sanders there until deputies arrived.
Niblett then spoke with Sanders.
“(Sanders) appeared to be under the influence of an illegal drug, and when asked what was going on, (he) was unable to give an accurate story and was all over the place,” Niblett said. “I asked if he had gone to the river with (Knighten) and he did state he did ... I asked what happened and he again (Sanders) was jerking around and couldn’t stand still and would go off about other topics.
“He did state during the middle of his tangent that someone was dead and that he had killed someone. At this point I stopped asking him questions.”
Niblett spoke with others at the scene, and, after learning that Sanders had an outstanding warrant, placed him into custody.
A search for Knighten began along the river but was stopped during the night and resumed at daybreak July 10.
While in custody, Sanders reportedly later confessed that he had hid Knighten’s body along a roadside and provided a map, but deputies located Knighten’s body July 10 before the information could be relayed to them.
Sheriff John Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the case.
