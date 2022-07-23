Sanders charged with murder

An Atwood man who authorities suspect of killing his friend while out fishing was charged this week with murder.
Larry Doil Sanders Sr., 53, of Atwood was charged in Pontotoc County District Court Tuesday with first-degree murder - deliberate intent.
Sanders is accused of killing Jimmy Glenn Knighten, 52, of Allen.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said on the evening of July 9, Sanders reportedly drove the victim’s pickup to a relative’s residence where he allegedly confessed to killing Knighten.
Sanders and Knighten had gone to the Canadian River that afternoon to go noodling, and Sanders showed up at the relative’s residence Saturday night.
According to a report by Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Niblett, the relative said that Sanders claimed that Knighten was “trying to feed him to bigfoot,” so Sanders had to kill him.
“She said that (Sanders) said that him and (Knighten) had been fighting on the ground for roughly an hour and then mentioned something about strangling him, and also said something about possibly firing two shots from a pistol,” Niblett said. “She said that he kept going on about bigfoot territory.”
A relative of Knighten was also at the residence, and kept Sanders there until deputies arrived.
Niblett then spoke with Sanders.
“(Sanders) appeared to be under the influence of an illegal drug, and when asked what was going on, (he) was unable to give an accurate story and was all over the place,” Niblett said.
“I asked if he had gone to the river with (Knighten) and he did state he did ... I asked what happened and he again (Sanders) was jerking around and couldn’t stand still and would go off about other topics. He did state during the middle of his tangent that someone was dead and that he had killed someone. At this point I stopped asking him questions.”
Niblett spoke with others at the scene, and, after learning that Sanders had an outstanding warrant, placed him into custody.
A search for Knighten began along the river, but was stopped during the night, and resumed at daybreak.
While in custody, Sanders reportedly later confessed that he had hid Knighten’s body along a roadside and provided a map, but deputies located Knighten’s body Sunday before the information could be relayed to them.
Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the case.
Christian said other agencies assisting in the search included Pontotoc County Emergency Management, Allen Police Department, Allen Fire Department, Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management, Pontotoc County Search and Rescue, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and an Ada police officer.
