People's Electric Cooperative (PEC), a rural electric cooperative providing electrical service to approximately 16,000 members in 11 south central Oklahoma counties, recently announced the winner of their 2022 Community Spirit drawing on March 23 at Hayes Grade Center (Ada City Schools) located in Ada. The winning member was Chase Sanders, of Stonewall, who won a tablet along with his choice of school to receive a $500 donation from PEC. His school of choice was Hayes Grade Center (Ada City Schools) where his son Knox attends the first grade.
As part of PEC’s 2022 special Community Spirit product sales promotion, Sanders was automatically entered to win the drawing by taking advantage of PEC’s SureBET (Bills Electronically Transferred) program.
According to Jennifer Boeck, PEC’s Vice-President of Corporate Communications and Community Relations, approximately 670 member accounts benefited from monthly featured products and services in conjunction with the Community Spirit promotion during 2022.
