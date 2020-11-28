The Salvation Army is gearing up for the holidays. According to volunteer Suzanne McFarlane, the group is asking for volunteers for activities including...
• Red Kettles and bell ringers
• Shopping for children from the Angel Tree
• Help at the Family Store, sorting clothes and picking up donations from the community
McFarlane said several changes are planned this year in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaigns include many safety protocols to protect the volunteers and donors.
"For the first time ever, WalMart is offering the opportunity to 'round-up' donations to the Salvation Army in-store and online," McFarlane said. "Customers may round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army through December 31."
"The traditional Angel Tree has been placed near Citizens Bank inside the Ada WalMart store," McFarlane said. "Shoppers will have an opportunity to select a child’s card from the tree, shop for the child and drop off the gifts onsite or take them directly to the Family Store, 305 E. Main in Ada."
Red Kettles and bell ringers will be at their stations again this year with the added convenience of offering “Kettle Pay” where donors may use their smartphones to make donations. A QR code and an NFC tag are attached to the sign at each Red Kettle station to allow donations through Apple Pay and Google Pay.
The donation will be forwarded to the local Salvation Army with the assurance that all personal information is protected. Red Kettles are located at WalMart and Hobby Lobby throughout the month of December. Based on the number of available volunteers, stations will be located occasionally at the Salvation Army Family Store, Apple Market, Pruett’s, and Cowart’s.
Donations may also be mailed directly to the local Salvation Army center at:
The Salvation Army of Ada
P.O. Box 31, Ada, OK 74821
For information about local projects, contact Meshelle Ontivarus at (580)559-2669.
Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation throughout the country.
