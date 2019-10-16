Ada’s Salvation Army Family Store has a new home.
Salvation Army Family Stores of Oklahoma and Arkansas announced the new location of Ada’s Family Store at 305 E. Main Street. Hours are Tuesdays 10 a.m to 4 pm. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, beginning Oct. 15.
With the larger location, The Salvation Army will be able to accept more donations and place more items on the floor for resale. The store hopes for additional donations of furniture and large items. The new store offers new signage, new layout, dressing rooms and a dedicated donation door.
The Salvation Army will also be providing social services in the form of utility assistance, food pantry and clothing by appointment from Wednesday through Friday at the new location.
The Chamber of Commerce and Ambassadors for the Chamber were on-hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We are excited about the new location of the Family Store and our continuing presence in Ada,” said Major Ben Lawrence, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army’s Arkansas and Oklahoma Division. “We hope this new location provides us the opportunity to serve even more of those who are less fortunate and rely on The Salvation Army to help meet their basic needs.”
Meshelle Herrington-Ontiveros, Service Extension Director for The Salvation Army of Coal and Pontotoc Counties, was excited to see so many loyal customers and friends come to the Grand Opening.
“I am so thankful for the support of the community,” Herrington-Ontiveros said. “Between our volunteers, staff and leadership, it has been a blessing to see the vision for the new store come to fruition. I give all the glory to God.”
The Salvation Army Family Store helps to change lives. The store not only provides an economical place to shop and stretch a dollar, it also provides a way to provide much needed clothing and other items to individuals or families in need at no cost through our Social Services program. Therefore, The Salvation Army of Ada is calling on the public to partner with us and “Be A Shield” to those in need in their local communities by shopping the Family Store, donating gently used clothing and furniture, and volunteering.
To volunteer at the Family Store or to learn more about The Salvation Army, call 580-559-2669.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.