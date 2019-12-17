If you’re looking for a way to give something back to the community, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has an opportunity for you this holiday season.
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell-ringers to collect donations for the campaign, which raises money for the Angel Tree program and other Salvation Army services. The Angel Tree program provides clothes and toys for children at Christmas time.
Campaign volunteers come from all walks of life, including children and people who want to thank the Salvation Army for helping them in the past, said Suzanne McFarlane, coordinator of the Red Kettle campaign in Ada.
“We have some that have rung bells for us for several years,” she said Monday. “We have several of those people who receive services and are wanting to pay back.”
This year’s campaign began on Black Friday and will continue through Christmas Eve day. The campaign’s main station is at Walmart, but other stations are occasionally set up at Dicus Supermarket, Hobby Lobby, Pruett’s Food and Cowart’s Smokehouse.
Volunteers may work weekend shifts, ring bells during their lunch break or take an hour shift after they leave their day jobs, McFarlane said. She said volunteers are assigned to one-hour shifts, but many people decide to stick around for an extra hour because one hour just isn’t long enough.
“You just barely get started, and one hour’s gone,” McFarlane said.
Volunteers’ duties include ringing bells, thanking people for their donations and wishing passers-by a happy holiday. Volunteers are also free to chat briefly with people if they wish.
Some volunteers wear costumes for their shifts, while others play music on their CD player, sing songs or perform on musical instruments.
To volunteer, contact McFarlane at 580-310-2840 or email her at suzannemcfarlane@cableone.net.
‘Dimes and dollars’
Ada’s Red Kettle campaign raised almost $30,000 for Angel Tree and other Salvation Army programs in 2018, McFarlane said. She said this year’s campaign has generated about $13,000 so far, and she would like to raise an additional $12,000 before Christmas Eve.
“I’m realistically hoping for $25,000 because we got to almost $30 (thousand) last year, but we had six extra days,” McFarlane said. “So I’m going to say that, because of the shorter time, it’ll probably be around $25 (thousand).”
McFarlane said she wanted people to remember that even small donations add up over time. To illustrate the point, she said one of her long-time volunteers called McFarlane one night to say she hadn’t collected many donations that day.
“She said, ‘I just didn’t see any big money come in,’” McFarlane said. “And I said, ‘Well, let me check.’ Because when we count the money, we count by denomination.
“She had $50 worth of dimes and nickels and quarters and 102 $1 bills. So she did have a good day, but it was dimes and dollars. And she felt very much pleased with that.”
