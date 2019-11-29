Salvation Army gears up for Christmas; volunteers needed

Board members and staff of the Salvation Army Family Store join managers of Citizens Bank and WalMart in a kickoff of the 2019 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. Pictured left to right are Lupe Valles, branch manager of Citizens Bank; board members Eric Carrigan and Nancy Thomason; staff member Wendy, board members Susan Carrigan and Suzanne McFarlane; and Walmart Assistant Manager Kori Chapman. Back row are staff members Mikala and Meshelle Herrington-Ontiveros, and board members Donna Raber and Linda Hebert. The Angel Tree with children’s names and wish lists will be located near Citizens Bank in WalMart beginning today. Red Kettles will be at WalMart, Hobby Lobby and Cowart’s Smokehouse from Black Friday through Christmas Eve.