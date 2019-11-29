Salvation Army gears up for Christmas; volunteers needed

The Salvation Army is gearing up for the upcoming holidays. There are many activities where volunteers are needed:
• Bell ringers for Red Kettles.
• Assist at The Salvation Army office in the family store:
• Answer phone.
• Sort food and clothing donations.
• Pickup and delivery of contributions from the community to the Family Store.
Volunteers are needed throughout the year, and Christmas is extremely busy. To volunteer, please call Meshelle Herrington-Ontiveros at 580-559-2669.
This year’s goal for the Red Kettle Drive for The Salvation Army of Pontotoc and Coal counties is $30,000. The Red Kettle tradition began in 1891 in San Francisco. If you, your service organization, or business, want to volunteer to ring bells, please contact Suzanne McFarlane at 580-310-2840.
Kettle locations in Ada include Walmart, Hobby Lobby, local grocery markets, and the Salvation Army Family Store on East Main Street. Donations at the kettle are critical this year. When change goes into the kettles, change will come out in the form of assistance.
McFarlane, coordinator of the volunteer bell ringers, reminds donors that while large contributions are vital to the operation of the Salvation Army, the dimes and dollars placed in those red kettles always add up to a significant total.
The kettle season goes hand in hand with the Angel Tree program The Salvation Army offers during the holiday season. The Angel Tree program has been part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas mission since the 1970s. The program provides gifts of new clothing and toys to hundreds of children who otherwise might not receive anything for Christmas. Over 100 children from Pontotoc and Coal counties have “angels” attached to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree located at WalMart.
All financial donations to The Salvation Army-Ada stay in Coal and Pontotoc counties. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 36. Ada, OK 74821 or brought to the local office at 305 E. Main St.
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for 154 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through an array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing, and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to carry out those services in thousands of communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
