Sales tax extension would add new playground equipment to neighborhood parks

Citizens will once again have the opportunity to invest in Ada by adding brand new playground equipment to neighborhood parks including Harris Park, Southwest Mini Park, and Richardson Park. Voters are not being asked to increase the city sales tax rate, during the May 9 election, the rate would stay the same.
Neighborhood parks in Ada have been enjoyed by visitors for decades but the current playground equipment is dated. The next “Penny for our City” Sales Tax Extension would allow families to visit area parks and enjoy new playground equipment and other added improvements.
“Neighborhood parks are beneficial to communities because they create a space for children to congregate safely,” said Ada resident Dr. Stephanie Ekal. “Kids can play under their parents’ watchful eye and community members can improve their health and wellness all within a relaxing environment.”
Voters have invested more than $52 million dollars in Ada since 2010 by voting for the “Penny for our City” and the Penny for Our City” Sales Tax Extension. Because of this, Ada is home to a new police and fire station, the Irving Community/Senior Center, two aquatic centers (Wintersmith and Glenwood), the Ada Sports Complex, and a renovated Ada Main Street.
The “Penny for our City” extension election is May 9, 2023.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
