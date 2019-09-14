Saleem joins Mercy internal medicine team

Ramsha Saleem has joined Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine.
“I enjoy making a difference for my patients,” said Dr. Saleem. “I feel honored to interact and offer solutions to my patients’ chronic medical problems.”
Dr. Saleem received a Bachelor of Life Sciences degree in biology from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, and a doctorate in medicine from the Saba University of Medicine in Saba, Netherland Antilles. She also completed an internal medicine residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York.
As an internist, Dr. Saleem is trained to care for a wide range of conditions, including congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia and many other conditions.
“I am excited to begin work at Mercy Ada,” said Dr. Saleem. “I am eager to focus on the health of those in the community.”
Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine – Ada is located at 520 N. Monte Vista St., Suite A. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to make appointments, call 580-421-9573.
