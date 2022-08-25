Ryan Walters wins Republican primary for Oklahoma State Superintendent

Ryan Walters clinched the Republican nomination for state superintendent of public instruction Tuesday, defeating April Grace with about 53% of the vote.
“Thank you for your support,” he wrote on Facebook after the win. “We won! Thank you!”
He pledged to expand school choice for parents and make Oklahoma a Top 10 state for education.
Recent polling indicated Walters could win by a larger margin, but Walters had faced criticism late in the Republican runoff for his pro-school voucher stance and what some viewed as divisive rhetoric about critical race theory and “indoctrination” occurring in public schools.
Public school advocates have said that is not occurring in public schools and warned that any effort to divert public taxpayer fund to private and homeschool students would devastate rural school districts.
Walters’ win was buoyed by urban and suburban voters in counties like Oklahoma, Cleveland and Tulsa, election results show. Voters in other counties were more divided, and Grace ultimately secured the most Republican voters in nearly three dozen Oklahoma counties.
Walters now faces Democrat Jena Nelson is November’s general election.
The winner will face a slate of complex education issues including teacher shortages, lagging teacher pay, and national rankings that continue to indicate low financial investments in public schools and poor educational outcomes for students.
Todd Russ, meanwhile, easily won the Republican nomination for state treasurer. He received about 56% of the vote while his opponent Clark Jolley received about 44%.
Russ will face Democrat Charles de Coune and Libertarian Gregory Sadler in November.
Leslie Osborn, the state’s current labor commissioner, fended off a last-minute surge from challenger Sean Roberts to win the Republican nomination. Osborn won about 53% of the vote. She’ll now battle Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty in November’s election.
And, in the state Corporation Commission race, Kim David defeated Todd Thomsen by a 59 to 40 margin. She’ll face Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood in November.
Pontotoc County numbers were:
Republician
State Treasurer - Todd Russ 1,148; Clark Jolley 1,104
State Superintendent - April Grace 1,363; Ryan Walters 979
Commissioner of Labor - Leslie Osborn 1,188; Sean Roberts 1,063
Corporation Commissioner - Todd Thomsen 1,388; Kim David 916
US Senator - Markwayne Mullin 1,366; T.W. Shannon 966
Democrat
US Senator - Madision Horn 545; Jason Bollinger 273
