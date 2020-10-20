RUSH SPRINGS — Fresh off a COVID-19 quarantine, the Stratford Bulldogs dug themselves a hole they couldn't get out of and dropped a 46-13 decision to Rush Springs Saturday afternoon at Blackburn Field.
The Redskins improved to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in District A-4 play, while Stratford slumped to 1-5 and 0-3.
The Redskins led 26-0 at halftime and scored the first 40 points of the game.
Caden Moore led the Rush Springs offense — which outgained Stratford 446-236 — with 187 yards and a 5-yard touchdown on 15 carries. Zane Harper added 73 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns — including a 46-yard spring to paydirt.
Haygon Jennings completed 9-of-17 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown and one interception for Rush Springs.
Freshman David Arriaga led Stratford with 93 yards on 13 carries. Hunter Morton and Nolan Hall had late TD runs for the Bulldogs.
Walker Chandler had two catches for 37 yards for the hosts.
Morton was Stratford's defensive leader with 11 tacks. Arriaga added eight tackles and a sack, while Hall also registered eight stops.
Stratford travels to Healdton (1-3, 0-2) Friday night.
"We will look to have a good week of preparing before we travel to Healdton this Friday night," Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said.
